Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2667 Frederick Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2667 Frederick Avenue
2667 Frederick Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2667 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to rent! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property, with newly remodeled exposed brick,renovated kitchen,and a larger fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue have any available units?
2667 Frederick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2667 Frederick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Frederick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Frederick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue offer parking?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue have a pool?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 Frederick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 Frederick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
