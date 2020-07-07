All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2650 Wilkens Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2650 Wilkens Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

2650 Wilkens Ave

2650 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2650 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Rowhome Recently Rehabbed w/ Central A/C

- All applicants must submit, approve and pass a background check. We review all backgrounds as individuals and understand most people are not perfect. Please submit application to https://portal.bmorehousing.com prior to contacting property manager.

- First and last month due at signing.
- (2) Story Row House w/ Basement
- (3) Bedroom
- (1) Bathroom w/ Tub
- Central A/C
- Gas Forced Air Heat
- Gas Hot Water Heater
- Washer & Dryer
- High Def Video Security System
- Fenced in Backyard (Cement)
- Lot is 1,014 sqft

* Online application: http://portal.bmorehousing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
2650 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2650 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Wilkens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2650 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
No, 2650 Wilkens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Wilkens Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 2650 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2650 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Wilkens Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2650 Wilkens Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland