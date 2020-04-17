Rent Calculator
2648 Park Heights Ter
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
2648 Park Heights Ter
2648 Park Heights Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2648 Park Heights Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS!
New renovations and updates!
Central air & Heating!
(RLNE5490490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2648 Park Heights Ter have any available units?
2648 Park Heights Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2648 Park Heights Ter have?
Some of 2648 Park Heights Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2648 Park Heights Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Park Heights Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Park Heights Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Park Heights Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Park Heights Ter offer parking?
No, 2648 Park Heights Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Park Heights Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2648 Park Heights Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Park Heights Ter have a pool?
No, 2648 Park Heights Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Park Heights Ter have accessible units?
No, 2648 Park Heights Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Park Heights Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Park Heights Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
