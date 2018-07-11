All apartments in Baltimore
2644 N CHARLES STREET
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

2644 N CHARLES STREET

2644 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

2644 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
MAGNIFICENT 3 LEVEL RENOVATION! Hardwood floors on main level, Chef's kit w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances, 3rd level bed suite w/ rear deck, Master suite w/ spa-like bath feat whirlpool tub & waterfall shower w/ multiple shower heads, Blocks from Hopkins University Homewood Campus and convenient to Loyola, Towson, Goucher campuses and the Inner Harbor. Charm City Circulator (Purple line) and 3,11,61 MTA bus routes. 4 bedrooms/3 bathroomsand over 2250 sqft of finished space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 N CHARLES STREET have any available units?
2644 N CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 N CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 2644 N CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 N CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2644 N CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 N CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2644 N CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2644 N CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 2644 N CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2644 N CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2644 N CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 N CHARLES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2644 N CHARLES STREET has a pool.
Does 2644 N CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 2644 N CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 N CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 N CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
