2644 N CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

MAGNIFICENT 3 LEVEL RENOVATION! Hardwood floors on main level, Chef's kit w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances, 3rd level bed suite w/ rear deck, Master suite w/ spa-like bath feat whirlpool tub & waterfall shower w/ multiple shower heads, Blocks from Hopkins University Homewood Campus and convenient to Loyola, Towson, Goucher campuses and the Inner Harbor. Charm City Circulator (Purple line) and 3,11,61 MTA bus routes. 4 bedrooms/3 bathroomsand over 2250 sqft of finished space.