Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2643 LEHMAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2643 LEHMAN ST
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2643 LEHMAN ST
2643 Lehman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2643 Lehman Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST have any available units?
2643 LEHMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2643 LEHMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2643 LEHMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 LEHMAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST offer parking?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST have a pool?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2643 LEHMAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2643 LEHMAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland