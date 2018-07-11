All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2641 N HOWARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2641 N HOWARD STREET
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

2641 N HOWARD STREET

2641 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2641 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
2641 N HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2641 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2641 N HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland