Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2641 N HOWARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2641 N HOWARD STREET
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2641 N HOWARD STREET
2641 North Howard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2641 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
2641 N HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2641 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2641 N HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 N HOWARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland