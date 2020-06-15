Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2639 E Monument St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:02 AM
1 of 1
2639 E Monument St
2639 East Monument Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2639 East Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Living room
Kitchen
1 full bathroom
2 Bed room
Ready to move in call to schedule showing
call @ 4109137918
back yard
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4874249)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2639 E Monument St have any available units?
2639 E Monument St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2639 E Monument St currently offering any rent specials?
2639 E Monument St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 E Monument St pet-friendly?
No, 2639 E Monument St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2639 E Monument St offer parking?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not offer parking.
Does 2639 E Monument St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 E Monument St have a pool?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have a pool.
Does 2639 E Monument St have accessible units?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 E Monument St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 E Monument St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have units with air conditioning.
