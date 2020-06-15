All apartments in Baltimore
2639 E Monument St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:02 AM

2639 E Monument St

2639 East Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

2639 East Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Living room
Kitchen
1 full bathroom
2 Bed room
Ready to move in call to schedule showing

call @ 4109137918
back yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 E Monument St have any available units?
2639 E Monument St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2639 E Monument St currently offering any rent specials?
2639 E Monument St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 E Monument St pet-friendly?
No, 2639 E Monument St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2639 E Monument St offer parking?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not offer parking.
Does 2639 E Monument St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 E Monument St have a pool?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have a pool.
Does 2639 E Monument St have accessible units?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 E Monument St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 E Monument St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 E Monument St does not have units with air conditioning.
