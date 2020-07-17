2637 Saint Paul Street 2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Bright and sunny renovated two bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Brand new appliances, sparkling new bathroom.



Generous living and dining room space, kitchen, and lots of light. In unit central heating and air conditioning, so you can set to your own personal comfort level.



Convenient laundry room in the building. Walk to Hopkins or take the shuttle just outside to any campus. Walk to food, nightlife, shopping, parks, and everything this great neighborhood has to offer.



Tenants responsible for utilities. Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly fee.