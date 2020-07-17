All apartments in Baltimore
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B

2637 Saint Paul Street · (443) 637-2207
Location

2637 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and sunny renovated two bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Brand new appliances, sparkling new bathroom.

Generous living and dining room space, kitchen, and lots of light. In unit central heating and air conditioning, so you can set to your own personal comfort level.

Convenient laundry room in the building. Walk to Hopkins or take the shuttle just outside to any campus. Walk to food, nightlife, shopping, parks, and everything this great neighborhood has to offer.

Tenants responsible for utilities. Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B have any available units?
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B have?
Some of 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B is pet friendly.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B offers parking.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B have a pool?
No, 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B have accessible units?
No, 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Saint Paul Street 2B has units with dishwashers.
