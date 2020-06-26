All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2635 E Chase Street

2635 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

2635 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
We have your new home available NOW!!!!! 2 bed with Den 21205 - East Baltimore Gem!
New Kitchen
New Dining Room
New Living Room
New Carpet upgrade

Near Johns Hopkins
Near major bus lines

(RLNE4946281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 E Chase Street have any available units?
2635 E Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2635 E Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 E Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 E Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 2635 E Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2635 E Chase Street offer parking?
No, 2635 E Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 2635 E Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 E Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 E Chase Street have a pool?
No, 2635 E Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 E Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 E Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 E Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 E Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 E Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 E Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
