2632 Dulany St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 2 bed 1 full bath home located in Mill Hill. It is freshly painted and carpets throughout.



Property Highlights:



* Fresh Paint

* Carpets Throughout

* Great Rental Price

* New Appliances



Available Now!



(RLNE5045642)