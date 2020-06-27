Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2632 Dulany St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 10
2632 Dulany St
2632 Dulany Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2632 Dulany Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bed 1 full bath home located in Mill Hill. It is freshly painted and carpets throughout.
Property Highlights:
* Fresh Paint
* Carpets Throughout
* Great Rental Price
* New Appliances
Available Now!
(RLNE5045642)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2632 Dulany St have any available units?
2632 Dulany St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2632 Dulany St have?
Some of 2632 Dulany St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2632 Dulany St currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Dulany St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Dulany St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Dulany St is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Dulany St offer parking?
No, 2632 Dulany St does not offer parking.
Does 2632 Dulany St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Dulany St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Dulany St have a pool?
No, 2632 Dulany St does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Dulany St have accessible units?
No, 2632 Dulany St does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Dulany St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Dulany St does not have units with dishwashers.
