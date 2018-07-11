All apartments in Baltimore
2631 Wilkens Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2631 Wilkens Avenue

2631 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Baltimore - Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Baltimore. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and exposed brick. It also features kitchen w/ plenty cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen w/ washer & dryer hookups. Master bedroom with master closet. Deck off rear bedroom. Basement for storage. Secluded rear yard with deck. Rent $1100. Available immediately!

Ready to show by March!

(RLNE4613555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Wilkens Avenue have any available units?
2631 Wilkens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Wilkens Avenue have?
Some of 2631 Wilkens Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Wilkens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Wilkens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Wilkens Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 Wilkens Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2631 Wilkens Avenue offer parking?
No, 2631 Wilkens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2631 Wilkens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Wilkens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Wilkens Avenue have a pool?
No, 2631 Wilkens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Wilkens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2631 Wilkens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Wilkens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Wilkens Avenue has units with dishwashers.
