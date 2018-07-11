2631 Wilkens Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Baltimore - Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Baltimore. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and exposed brick. It also features kitchen w/ plenty cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen w/ washer & dryer hookups. Master bedroom with master closet. Deck off rear bedroom. Basement for storage. Secluded rear yard with deck. Rent $1100. Available immediately!
Ready to show by March!
(RLNE4613555)