2631 Wilkens Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Baltimore - Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Baltimore. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and exposed brick. It also features kitchen w/ plenty cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave dishwasher. Laundry room off kitchen w/ washer & dryer hookups. Master bedroom with master closet. Deck off rear bedroom. Basement for storage. Secluded rear yard with deck. Rent $1100. Available immediately!



Ready to show by March!



(RLNE4613555)