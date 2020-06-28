Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2629 HUDSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2629 HUDSON ST
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2629 HUDSON ST
2629 Hudson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2629 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have any available units?
2629 HUDSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2629 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 2629 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2629 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2629 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 2629 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2629 HUDSON ST offers parking.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 2629 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 2629 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland