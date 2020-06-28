All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

2629 HUDSON ST

2629 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2629 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 HUDSON ST have any available units?
2629 HUDSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 2629 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2629 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 2629 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2629 HUDSON ST offers parking.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 2629 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 2629 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
