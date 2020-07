Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nicely renovated town home with three bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1/2 bath. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample storage and separate eating area. Freshly painted with wall to wall carpeting. Finished basement with nice storage area, extra room/office space and washer/dryer . Close to Penn Station, University of Maryland Hospital and John Hopkins Hospital. Minutes away from downtown inner harbor, shopping and dinning.