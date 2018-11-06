Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
2626 N Ashland Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2626 N Ashland Ave
2626 Ashland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2626 Ashland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed room house walk-in John Hopkins hospital - Property Id: 160705
Living room
Kitchen
2 bed room
Back yard central heat
Call to schedule viewing
4109137918
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160705
Property Id 160705
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5385726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2626 N Ashland Ave have any available units?
2626 N Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2626 N Ashland Ave have?
Some of 2626 N Ashland Ave's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2626 N Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2626 N Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 N Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2626 N Ashland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2626 N Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 2626 N Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2626 N Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 N Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 N Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 2626 N Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2626 N Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2626 N Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 N Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 N Ashland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
