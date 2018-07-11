Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2621 E CHASE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2621 E CHASE STREET
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:53 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2621 E CHASE STREET
2621 East Chase Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2621 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Affordable rental convenient to Hopkins and downtown, clean block, newer furnace, updated kitchen, new carpet, well maintained, responsive landlady. Vacant visit today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have any available units?
2621 E CHASE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2621 E CHASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2621 E CHASE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 E CHASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET offer parking?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have a pool?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland