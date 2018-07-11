All apartments in Baltimore
2621 E CHASE STREET
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:53 PM

2621 E CHASE STREET

2621 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

2621 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Affordable rental convenient to Hopkins and downtown, clean block, newer furnace, updated kitchen, new carpet, well maintained, responsive landlady. Vacant visit today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have any available units?
2621 E CHASE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2621 E CHASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2621 E CHASE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 E CHASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET offer parking?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have a pool?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 E CHASE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 E CHASE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
