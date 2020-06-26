Rent Calculator
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2616 McElderry St
2616 Mcelderry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Location
2616 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath located in McElderry Park. It is a well kept townhome with carpet throughout and fresh paint.
Property Highlights:
* Carpet Throughout
* Full Kitchen
* Back Porch
* Fresh Paint
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4943520)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2616 McElderry St have any available units?
2616 McElderry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2616 McElderry St currently offering any rent specials?
2616 McElderry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 McElderry St pet-friendly?
No, 2616 McElderry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2616 McElderry St offer parking?
No, 2616 McElderry St does not offer parking.
Does 2616 McElderry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 McElderry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 McElderry St have a pool?
No, 2616 McElderry St does not have a pool.
Does 2616 McElderry St have accessible units?
No, 2616 McElderry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 McElderry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 McElderry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 McElderry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 McElderry St does not have units with air conditioning.
