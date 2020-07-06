Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2615 Miles Ave.
2615 Miles Ave
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
2615 Miles Ave
2615 Miles Ave
No Longer Available
Location
2615 Miles Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington
Amenities
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Available 10/15/19 Remington 2 bed room house - Property Id: 166228
Living room
Kitchen
Bathroom
2 bed room
Ready to move in call Amy to schedule appointment at 4109137918
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166228p
Property Id 166228
(RLNE5214720)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2615 Miles Ave have any available units?
2615 Miles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2615 Miles Ave have?
Some of 2615 Miles Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2615 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Miles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 Miles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2615 Miles Ave offer parking?
No, 2615 Miles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Miles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Miles Ave have a pool?
No, 2615 Miles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 2615 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Miles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
