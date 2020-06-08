All apartments in Baltimore
2611 N CALVERT STREET
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

2611 N CALVERT STREET

2611 North Calvert Street
Location

2611 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Charles Village Porch-Front Home! Fully Renovated in 2016 - Offering High Ceilings Throughout , Original Wood Floors Accent the Open Living and Dining Area, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and Access to the Deck, Main Level Powder Room and Laundry with Front Loading Washer and Dryer, Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In-Closet, En Suite Bathroom with Granite Dual Sink Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Glass Enclosed Shower and Linen Closet, Three Additional Bedrooms and Two Additional Bathrooms with Custom Granite Counters and Tile. Front and Rear Yard, Secure Parking for 2 Cars, Full Basement for Storage. Zoned HVAC System. Listed for Rent and for Sale. Within the Boundaries for Johns Hopkins Live Near Your Work Grant of $17,000 . Appointments Via Showingtime

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 N CALVERT STREET have any available units?
2611 N CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 N CALVERT STREET have?
Some of 2611 N CALVERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 N CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2611 N CALVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 N CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2611 N CALVERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2611 N CALVERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2611 N CALVERT STREET offers parking.
Does 2611 N CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 N CALVERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 N CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 2611 N CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2611 N CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2611 N CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 N CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 N CALVERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
