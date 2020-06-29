Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2610 Oswego Avenue, lower
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:13 PM
2610 Oswego Avenue, lower
2610 Oswego Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2610 Oswego Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully renovated Studio apartment. 1 bathroom living room, kitchen, beautiful vinyl flooring throughout. Off street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower have any available units?
2610 Oswego Avenue, lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Oswego Avenue, lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower offer parking?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower have a pool?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower have accessible units?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Oswego Avenue, lower does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
