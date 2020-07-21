All apartments in Baltimore
2607 PURNELL DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:11 PM

2607 PURNELL DRIVE

2607 Purnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Purnell Drive, Baltimore, MD 21207

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Available Oct 1st. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental in Baltimore County. Original hardwood floors throughout, rear parking, and partially finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2607 PURNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Some of 2607 PURNELL DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2607 PURNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Yes, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE offers parking.
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Yes, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
