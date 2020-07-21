Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2607 PURNELL DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2607 PURNELL DRIVE
2607 Purnell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2607 Purnell Drive, Baltimore, MD 21207
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available Oct 1st. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental in Baltimore County. Original hardwood floors throughout, rear parking, and partially finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE have any available units?
2607 PURNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 2607 PURNELL DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2607 PURNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2607 PURNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 PURNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 PURNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 PURNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
