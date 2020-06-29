All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

2606 Talbot Rd

2606 Talbot Rd · (410) 709-3063
Location

2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2606-111 · Avail. now

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 2606-108 · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2606 Talbot Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy the premium amenities and Pangea Difference with this beautifully rehabbed 13-unit building located at 2606 Talbot Rd in the Windsor Hills area, just northeast of downtown Baltimore. Apartments may include an eat-in kitchen, central A/C, a balcony/porch, hardwood floors, and laundry on-site! Walking distance to the Gwynn Falls Trailhead, Forest Park Golf Course, Subway Restaurants, and Save-A-Lot. Commute easily via 015 Security Mall - Overlea/Perry Hall and 038 North Bend-Cold Spring & Grandview Bus Lines. Call today to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Talbot Rd have any available units?
2606 Talbot Rd has 2 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Talbot Rd have?
Some of 2606 Talbot Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Talbot Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Talbot Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Talbot Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Talbot Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2606 Talbot Rd offer parking?
No, 2606 Talbot Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Talbot Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Talbot Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Talbot Rd have a pool?
No, 2606 Talbot Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Talbot Rd have accessible units?
No, 2606 Talbot Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Talbot Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Talbot Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
