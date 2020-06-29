Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy the premium amenities and Pangea Difference with this beautifully rehabbed 13-unit building located at 2606 Talbot Rd in the Windsor Hills area, just northeast of downtown Baltimore. Apartments may include an eat-in kitchen, central A/C, a balcony/porch, hardwood floors, and laundry on-site! Walking distance to the Gwynn Falls Trailhead, Forest Park Golf Course, Subway Restaurants, and Save-A-Lot. Commute easily via 015 Security Mall - Overlea/Perry Hall and 038 North Bend-Cold Spring & Grandview Bus Lines. Call today to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!