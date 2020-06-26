All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:13 PM

2604 FAIT AVENUE

2604 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
An opportunity to rent a 2 Br and 2.5 BA row/ townhome in Canton ! hardwood floors, fireplace , updated kitchen , exposed brick walls ! Convenient location !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2604 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2604 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2604 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
