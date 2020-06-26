Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
2604 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:13 PM
2604 FAIT AVENUE
2604 Fait Avenue
No Longer Available
2604 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
An opportunity to rent a 2 Br and 2.5 BA row/ townhome in Canton ! hardwood floors, fireplace , updated kitchen , exposed brick walls ! Convenient location !
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2604 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2604 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2604 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 FAIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 FAIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
