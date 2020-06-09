26 LUZERNE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Back on the market after a 2 yr rental. A stones throw from Patterson Park. Lovingly maintained 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome. Center island in Kitchen Open floor plan hardwood floors throughout. Rear deck for extra outdoor entertaining space. Gigantic master suite with walk-in closets. A sports enthusiasts dream for close proximity to the Park. $45 application fee.