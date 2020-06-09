26 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Back on the market after a 2 yr rental. A stones throw from Patterson Park. Lovingly maintained 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome. Center island in Kitchen Open floor plan hardwood floors throughout. Rear deck for extra outdoor entertaining space. Gigantic master suite with walk-in closets. A sports enthusiasts dream for close proximity to the Park. $45 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
26 LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have?
Some of 26 LUZERNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
26 LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.