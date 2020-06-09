All apartments in Baltimore
26 LUZERNE AVENUE

26 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Back on the market after a 2 yr rental. A stones throw from Patterson Park. Lovingly maintained 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome. Center island in Kitchen Open floor plan hardwood floors throughout. Rear deck for extra outdoor entertaining space. Gigantic master suite with walk-in closets. A sports enthusiasts dream for close proximity to the Park. $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
26 LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have?
Some of 26 LUZERNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
26 LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 26 LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 26 LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 LUZERNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 26 LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 26 LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 LUZERNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
