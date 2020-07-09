All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

2578 CECIL AVENUE

2578 Cecil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2578 Cecil Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Town home with Finished basement. This property features hardwood floors, porch front, fenced in back yard, Stove and Refrigerator Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2578 CECIL AVENUE have any available units?
2578 CECIL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2578 CECIL AVENUE have?
Some of 2578 CECIL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2578 CECIL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2578 CECIL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2578 CECIL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2578 CECIL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2578 CECIL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2578 CECIL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2578 CECIL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2578 CECIL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2578 CECIL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2578 CECIL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2578 CECIL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2578 CECIL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2578 CECIL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2578 CECIL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

