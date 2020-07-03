All apartments in Baltimore
2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

2556 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2556 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big renovated 3 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

