Baltimore, MD
2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE

2554 Druid Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Druid Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazingly upgraded home! Stainless steel appliances, upgraded floors, beautiful cabinets and counters, modern light fixtures, gleaming hardwoods, and a fully finished basement! Credit scores must be 660+. Apply today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE have any available units?
2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2554 DRUID PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

