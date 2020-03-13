Rent Calculator
2546 Lauretta Ave
2546 Lauretta Ave
2546 Lauretta Avenue
·
Location
2546 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath house Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4775160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2546 Lauretta Ave have any available units?
2546 Lauretta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2546 Lauretta Ave have?
Some of 2546 Lauretta Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2546 Lauretta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Lauretta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Lauretta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 Lauretta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2546 Lauretta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Lauretta Ave offers parking.
Does 2546 Lauretta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Lauretta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Lauretta Ave have a pool?
No, 2546 Lauretta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Lauretta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2546 Lauretta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Lauretta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Lauretta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
