All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2546 Aisquith Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2546 Aisquith Street - 1
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

2546 Aisquith Street - 1

2546 Aisquith Street · (347) 455-4517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2546 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special!!!
-$0.00 Application Fee
-Move-in on or before August 1st and pay ONLY Security Deposit to move-in
Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Allowed.
Renter pays
First months rent $1050.00
Security Deposit $1050.00
All Utilities Are Separate
Contact us for Private Showings(TEXT)
http://www.abcmanagementbaltimorellc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 have any available units?
2546 Aisquith Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Aisquith Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2546 Aisquith Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2546 Aisquith Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity