2542 BOARMAN AVENUE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

2542 BOARMAN AVENUE

2542 Boarman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big renovated EOG 3 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Rent includes Water. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2542 BOARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2542 BOARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

