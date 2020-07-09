Big renovated EOG 3 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Rent includes Water. Close to transportation and shopping.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2542 BOARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 BOARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2542 BOARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.