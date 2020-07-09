Rent Calculator
2539 Woodbrook Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2539 Woodbrook Avenue
2539 Woodbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2539 Woodbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON!!
Contact us for a private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue have any available units?
2539 Woodbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2539 Woodbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Woodbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Woodbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 Woodbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 Woodbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
