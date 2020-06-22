Rent Calculator
2533 Francis St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2533 Francis St
2533 Francis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2533 Francis Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4664946)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2533 Francis St have any available units?
2533 Francis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2533 Francis St have?
Some of 2533 Francis St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2533 Francis St currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Francis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Francis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 Francis St is pet friendly.
Does 2533 Francis St offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Francis St offers parking.
Does 2533 Francis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Francis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Francis St have a pool?
No, 2533 Francis St does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Francis St have accessible units?
No, 2533 Francis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Francis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 Francis St does not have units with dishwashers.
