Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2529 Salem St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2529 Salem St
2529 Salem Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2529 Salem Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
living room
kitchen
2 bed room
2 bathroom
basement finish
backyard finished
ready for moving March 1st
call to schedule viewing after February28th @4109137918 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4694209)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2529 Salem St have any available units?
2529 Salem St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2529 Salem St currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Salem St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Salem St pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Salem St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2529 Salem St offer parking?
No, 2529 Salem St does not offer parking.
Does 2529 Salem St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Salem St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Salem St have a pool?
No, 2529 Salem St does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Salem St have accessible units?
No, 2529 Salem St does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Salem St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Salem St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Salem St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 Salem St does not have units with air conditioning.
