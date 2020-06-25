All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2527 Foster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2527 Foster Ave
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2527 Foster Ave

2527 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2527 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom in Canton boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick as well as an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second level offers two bedrooms and a shared hall bath with a 3rd level master suite that provides a bathroom oasis with huge jetted tub. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rooftop deck overlooking the city!

Pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4872112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Foster Ave have any available units?
2527 Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Foster Ave have?
Some of 2527 Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Foster Ave offer parking?
No, 2527 Foster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 2527 Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 2527 Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Foster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland