2527 Foster Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom in Canton boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick as well as an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second level offers two bedrooms and a shared hall bath with a 3rd level master suite that provides a bathroom oasis with huge jetted tub. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rooftop deck overlooking the city!



Pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4872112)