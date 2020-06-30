All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:26 PM

2522 W FRANKLIN STREET

2522 West Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2522 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prefer 3 plus years of lease with only 5%rent increase every year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland