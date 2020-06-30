Rent Calculator
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:26 PM
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET
2522 West Franklin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2522 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prefer 3 plus years of lease with only 5%rent increase every year
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2522 W FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 W FRANKLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
