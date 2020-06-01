Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2521 Brookfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2521 Brookfield Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2521 Brookfield Ave
2521 Brookfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2521 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rooms and Interior
Hardwood floors
Top floor
Kitchen and Bath
Refrigerator
Stove / oven
Utilities and Extras
Radiator heat
Street parking
Pay laundry on-site
Cable ready
Not furnished
Building and Surroundings
Vintage building
Private patio
Yard
I-GO / Zip Car
Lease Terms
Pets negotiable
Tenant pays all utilities
One year lease
No smoking building
No section 8
Dogs negotiable
Cats negotiable
Tenant pays trash removal
Tenant pays water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have any available units?
2521 Brookfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2521 Brookfield Ave have?
Some of 2521 Brookfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2521 Brookfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Brookfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Brookfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Brookfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland