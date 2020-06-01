2521 Brookfield Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven

Rooms and Interior



Hardwood floors

Top floor



Kitchen and Bath



Refrigerator

Stove / oven



Utilities and Extras



Radiator heat

Street parking

Pay laundry on-site

Cable ready

Not furnished



Building and Surroundings



Vintage building

Private patio

Yard

I-GO / Zip Car



Lease Terms



Pets negotiable

Tenant pays all utilities

One year lease

No smoking building

No section 8

Dogs negotiable

Cats negotiable

Tenant pays trash removal

Tenant pays water