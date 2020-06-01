All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2521 Brookfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2521 Brookfield Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

2521 Brookfield Ave

2521 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2521 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rooms and Interior

Hardwood floors
Top floor

Kitchen and Bath

Refrigerator
Stove / oven

Utilities and Extras

Radiator heat
Street parking
Pay laundry on-site
Cable ready
Not furnished

Building and Surroundings

Vintage building
Private patio
Yard
I-GO / Zip Car

Lease Terms

Pets negotiable
Tenant pays all utilities
One year lease
No smoking building
No section 8
Dogs negotiable
Cats negotiable
Tenant pays trash removal
Tenant pays water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have any available units?
2521 Brookfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Brookfield Ave have?
Some of 2521 Brookfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Brookfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Brookfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Brookfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Brookfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Brookfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Brookfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland