2518 W Fairmount Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2518 W Fairmount Ave

2518 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2518 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Includes water. Apply online at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/blueislandrealestatellc/tenantApplication.action
Application fee $35 per adult.
No prior evictions permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave have any available units?
2518 W Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2518 W Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2518 W Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 W Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2518 W Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave offer parking?
No, 2518 W Fairmount Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 W Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 2518 W Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 2518 W Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 W Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2518 W Fairmount Ave has units with air conditioning.

