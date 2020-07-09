All apartments in Baltimore
2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3

2517 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Top level 3rd floor apartment. Nice/ Renovated update 2BR 2BA apartment. Hardwood flooring throughout and updated kitchen. Washer/Dryer in the unit with large windows for excellent lighting. Great location next to many Baltimore Shops. Assigned Parking (1 spot) $35/month if not already occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 have any available units?
2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 have?
Some of 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 offers parking.
Does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 have a pool?
No, 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 have accessible units?
No, 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 SAINT PAUL ST #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

