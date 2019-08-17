Rent Calculator
2516 Southdene Ave
2516 Southdene Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2516 Southdene Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5845974)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2516 Southdene Ave have any available units?
2516 Southdene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2516 Southdene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Southdene Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Southdene Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2516 Southdene Ave offer parking?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Southdene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Southdene Ave have a pool?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Southdene Ave have accessible units?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Southdene Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Southdene Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Southdene Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
