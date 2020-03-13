All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2514 Oswego Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2514 Oswego Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

2514 Oswego Ave

2514 Oswego Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2514 Oswego Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Oswego Ave have any available units?
2514 Oswego Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2514 Oswego Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Oswego Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Oswego Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2514 Oswego Ave offer parking?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Oswego Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Oswego Ave have a pool?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Oswego Ave have accessible units?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Oswego Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Oswego Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Oswego Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland