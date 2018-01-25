All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2514 Loyola Northway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2514 Loyola Northway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2514 Loyola Northway

2514 Loyola Northway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2514 Loyola Northway, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home ready for next tenant. Hardwood floors throughout. Central AC and forced heat. Spacious rooms. Large back yard and front yard. Half bath located on main level. Full basement with walkout.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4535441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Loyola Northway have any available units?
2514 Loyola Northway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Loyola Northway have?
Some of 2514 Loyola Northway's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Loyola Northway currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Loyola Northway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Loyola Northway pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Loyola Northway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2514 Loyola Northway offer parking?
No, 2514 Loyola Northway does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Loyola Northway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Loyola Northway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Loyola Northway have a pool?
No, 2514 Loyola Northway does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Loyola Northway have accessible units?
No, 2514 Loyola Northway does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Loyola Northway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Loyola Northway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland