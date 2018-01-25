2514 Loyola Northway

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning oven refrigerator

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home ready for next tenant. Hardwood floors throughout. Central AC and forced heat. Spacious rooms. Large back yard and front yard. Half bath located on main level. Full basement with walkout.



No Pets Allowed



