3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home ready for next tenant. Hardwood floors throughout. Central AC and forced heat. Spacious rooms. Large back yard and front yard. Half bath located on main level. Full basement with walkout.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2514 Loyola Northway have any available units?
2514 Loyola Northway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Loyola Northway have?
Some of 2514 Loyola Northway's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Loyola Northway currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Loyola Northway isn't currently offering any rent specials.