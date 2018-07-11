2511 Eutaw Plaza

Amenities

****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!! ***443-447-5238*** This is a lovely 4th floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo close to baltimore zoo! The condo has an open floor plan with a lovely kitchen complete with like new appliances and granite countertops! Living and dining room area have lovely hardwood floors! Condo has 2 spacious bedrooms with new carpet! and 2 lovely full baths! BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!