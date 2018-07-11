All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2511 Eutaw Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2511 Eutaw Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2511 Eutaw Plaza

2511 Eutaw Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2511 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!! ***443-447-5238*** This is a lovely 4th floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo close to baltimore zoo! The condo has an open floor plan with a lovely kitchen complete with like new appliances and granite countertops! Living and dining room area have lovely hardwood floors! Condo has 2 spacious bedrooms with new carpet! and 2 lovely full baths! BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Eutaw Plaza have any available units?
2511 Eutaw Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Eutaw Plaza have?
Some of 2511 Eutaw Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Eutaw Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Eutaw Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Eutaw Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Eutaw Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2511 Eutaw Plaza offer parking?
No, 2511 Eutaw Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Eutaw Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Eutaw Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Eutaw Plaza have a pool?
No, 2511 Eutaw Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Eutaw Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2511 Eutaw Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Eutaw Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Eutaw Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland