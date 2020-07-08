All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

2510 E FAYETTE STREET

2510 East Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
2510 E FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2510 E FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 E FAYETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 E FAYETTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

