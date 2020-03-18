Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2508 Druid Park Dr
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2508 Druid Park Dr
2508 Druid Park Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2508 Druid Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!!
Featuring central air, washer and dryer, a back deck, and so much more.
Small pets welcome.
(RLNE4844395)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 Druid Park Dr have any available units?
2508 Druid Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2508 Druid Park Dr have?
Some of 2508 Druid Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2508 Druid Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Druid Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Druid Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Druid Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Druid Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2508 Druid Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Druid Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Druid Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Druid Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2508 Druid Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Druid Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2508 Druid Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Druid Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Druid Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
