Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2507 Keyworth Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2507 Keyworth Avenue
2507 Keyworth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2507 Keyworth Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!
2507 Keyworth Ave, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Contact us for more information about this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2507 Keyworth Avenue have any available units?
2507 Keyworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2507 Keyworth Avenue have?
Some of 2507 Keyworth Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2507 Keyworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Keyworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Keyworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Keyworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Keyworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2507 Keyworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Keyworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Keyworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Keyworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2507 Keyworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Keyworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2507 Keyworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Keyworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Keyworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
