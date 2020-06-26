Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2505 Jefferson St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2505 Jefferson St
2505 Jefferson St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2505 Jefferson St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville
Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Jefferson St - Property Id: 117034
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117034
Property Id 117034
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4850444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2505 Jefferson St have any available units?
2505 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2505 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2505 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 2505 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2505 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2505 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
