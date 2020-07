Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom apartment for rent in Charles Village neighborhood. Come see this beautifully renovated apartment featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central AC, and washer/dryer in unit. Located in secure access building with parking pad in rear. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Call for more info or to set up a showing!