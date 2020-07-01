All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2503 Jefferson St.

2503 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms - Property Id: 253926

This beautiful house has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms...hardwood floors...cieling fans...central air conditioning...private back yard fence...and more! Looking for a responsible tenant to pay rent on time EVERY MONTH! $1200 NO CREDIT CHECK!! I am a private landlord...pls call or text DO NOT EMAIL....443-413-0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253926
Property Id 253926

(RLNE5676761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Jefferson St. have any available units?
2503 Jefferson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Jefferson St. have?
Some of 2503 Jefferson St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Jefferson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Jefferson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Jefferson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Jefferson St. is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Jefferson St. offer parking?
No, 2503 Jefferson St. does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Jefferson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Jefferson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Jefferson St. have a pool?
No, 2503 Jefferson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Jefferson St. have accessible units?
No, 2503 Jefferson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Jefferson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Jefferson St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
