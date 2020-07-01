2503 Jefferson St.

Amenities

This beautiful house has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms...hardwood floors...cieling fans...central air conditioning...private back yard fence...and more! Looking for a responsible tenant to pay rent on time EVERY MONTH! $1200 NO CREDIT CHECK!! I am a private landlord...pls call or text DO NOT EMAIL....443-413-0082

