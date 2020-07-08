All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2502 FOSTER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2502 FOSTER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2502 FOSTER AVENUE

2502 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2502 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GLEAMING AND SPACIOUS RENTAL IN POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD OF CANTON. 2 BED/2BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, PRIVATE COURT YARD W/SHED, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND THE WATER FRONT. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
2502 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2502 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2502 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 FOSTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 FOSTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland