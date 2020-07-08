GLEAMING AND SPACIOUS RENTAL IN POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD OF CANTON. 2 BED/2BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, PRIVATE COURT YARD W/SHED, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND THE WATER FRONT. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
2502 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2502 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2502 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.