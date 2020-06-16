All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

250 PRESIDENT STREET

250 South President Street · (410) 823-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 South President Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
Completely and beautifully remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condominium with SPECTACULAR Inner Harbor views!! Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled bathrooms and a private balcony to enjoy the water views. One parking space in the secure Scarlett Place garage and amenities like 24/7 front desk staff, indoor pool, newly remodeled gym, meeting room and large outdoor terrace. Live in the heart of the Inner Harbor / Harbor East / Little Italy area with so many shops, restaurants and attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have any available units?
250 PRESIDENT STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have?
Some of 250 PRESIDENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 PRESIDENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
250 PRESIDENT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 PRESIDENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 250 PRESIDENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET does offer parking.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET has a pool.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET has accessible units.
Does 250 PRESIDENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 PRESIDENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
