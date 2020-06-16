250 PRESIDENT STREET

Amenities

Completely and beautifully remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condominium with SPECTACULAR Inner Harbor views!! Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled bathrooms and a private balcony to enjoy the water views. One parking space in the secure Scarlett Place garage and amenities like 24/7 front desk staff, indoor pool, newly remodeled gym, meeting room and large outdoor terrace. Live in the heart of the Inner Harbor / Harbor East / Little Italy area with so many shops, restaurants and attractions!