Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
250 N. Payson st
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

250 N. Payson st

250 North Payson Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 North Payson Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This three bedroom house in southwest Baltimore has a large modern kitchen. Freshly painted and spacious rooms, carpet, and washer/dryer hookups on the first floor. Rent this house for only $875.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 N. Payson st have any available units?
250 N. Payson st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 N. Payson st have?
Some of 250 N. Payson st's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 N. Payson st currently offering any rent specials?
250 N. Payson st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N. Payson st pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 N. Payson st is pet friendly.
Does 250 N. Payson st offer parking?
No, 250 N. Payson st does not offer parking.
Does 250 N. Payson st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 N. Payson st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N. Payson st have a pool?
No, 250 N. Payson st does not have a pool.
Does 250 N. Payson st have accessible units?
No, 250 N. Payson st does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N. Payson st have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 N. Payson st does not have units with dishwashers.

