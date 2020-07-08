250 N. Payson st

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This three bedroom house in southwest Baltimore has a large modern kitchen. Freshly painted and spacious rooms, carpet, and washer/dryer hookups on the first floor. Rent this house for only $875.00 a month.